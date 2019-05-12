Simulations Plus (SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.21

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 2240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Taglich Brothers downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of -0.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,456.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $381,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,628,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,120. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

