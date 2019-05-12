Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 761 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

