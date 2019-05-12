Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Hovde Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague purchased 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $194,775.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,850.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,106 shares of company stock valued at $980,745. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

