Siemens (SIE) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.65 ($140.29).

SIE stock opened at €107.02 ($124.44) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

