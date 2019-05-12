Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Hiscox (HSX)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Hiscox to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,711 ($22.36) to GBX 1,569 ($20.50) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,447 ($18.91) to GBX 1,452 ($18.97) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,523.25 ($19.90).

HSX opened at GBX 1,565 ($20.45) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,727 ($22.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

In related news, insider Thomas Hürlimann acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($20.65) per share, for a total transaction of £79,000 ($103,227.49). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,630 ($21.30), for a total value of £6,520 ($8,519.53).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

