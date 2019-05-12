Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX and OTCBTC. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $382,929.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00292801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00820415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, OTCBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

