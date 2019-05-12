Shake Shack (SHAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush cut their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Longbow Research cut Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.76.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.23 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $1,310,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,639.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $524,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,964 shares of company stock valued at $54,703,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

