SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,946 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-sells-29946-shares-of-columbia-banking-system-inc-colb.html.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.