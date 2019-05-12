Servicemaster Global (SERV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 817,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,654,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,746,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

