SEGRO (SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $8.95 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

