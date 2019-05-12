Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Smart Sand Inc (SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Smart Sand in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SND has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of SND opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.04. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 194,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 922,885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,732,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,731,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 194,397 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

