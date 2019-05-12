SAP (SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.39 ($131.85).

ETR:SAP opened at €110.24 ($128.19) on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €117.08 ($136.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

