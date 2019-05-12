SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.17.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

