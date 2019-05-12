Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

