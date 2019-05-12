Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €235.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.10 ($246.63).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

