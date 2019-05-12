Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Farmer Bros (FARM)

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley downgraded Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.97 million, a P/E ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 464,694 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $9,224,175.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 701,571 shares of company stock worth $13,599,980. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

