Rory Macleod Buys 8,373 Shares of Freedom Foods Group Ltd (FNP) Stock

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Rory Macleod acquired 8,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.31 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$36,087.63 ($25,594.06).

ASX:FNP traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$4.95 ($3.51). 91,370 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.15 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of A$7.00 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Freedom Foods Group’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

About Freedom Foods Group

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

