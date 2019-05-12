Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $19.21 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

