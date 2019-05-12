RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 868 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,872,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

