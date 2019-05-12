Ride-hailing drivers expose unrest

Its long-term failure or success will mostly depend as Uber prepares for its stock market debut Friday.

The ride-hailing company will have to convince drivers to stick with it as it grapples with complaints on the way and salary motorists are classified by it .

Similar problems are being dealt with by lyft and about Wednesday, drivers for both companies engaged across the nation, pledging to turn their programs for hours off to call attention to their plight.

“The drivers are the one who assisted Uber to be 100 billion, nobody else, and the drivers are the people who are suffering,” said Inder Parmar, 54, an Uber motorist in new york.