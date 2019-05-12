Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.74 Million Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,236 shares of company stock worth $38,304,166. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

