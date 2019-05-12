Reviewing Orbital Tracking (TRKK) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Telephone & Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.05 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.71 $135.00 million $1.17 27.09

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orbital Tracking and Telephone & Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -21.02% -69.40% -42.67% Telephone & Data Systems 3.00% 2.92% 1.55%

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orbital Tracking does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Orbital Tracking on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

