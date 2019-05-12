Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,995 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 841,904 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,779,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 389,347 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375,384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 567,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,134. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/reston-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.