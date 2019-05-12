Resonant (RESN) Earns Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 201,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,347. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 5,236.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Resonant by 23,188.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

