Resideo Technologies (REZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REZI. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 25,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,452 shares of company stock valued at $541,562. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,847,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,759,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,146,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 186,389 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,581,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,044,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.