Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

KAR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

