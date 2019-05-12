Regional REIT (RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.41).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

