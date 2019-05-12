Regional Health Properties (RHE) Shares Down 11.1%

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) dropped 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 561,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 854,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

