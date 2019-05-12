Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,939 Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,649,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.43 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

