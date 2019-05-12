Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

KR stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

