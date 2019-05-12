Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $292,457,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,347,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,245,000 after acquiring an additional 330,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,699,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,796,000 after acquiring an additional 142,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.13.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $312.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $290.44 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

