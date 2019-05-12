REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.69. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 506.47% and a negative return on equity of 97.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

