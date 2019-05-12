Recro Pharma (REPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 472.58%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REPH opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 257,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

