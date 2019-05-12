Recro Pharma (REPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 472.58%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of REPH opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.