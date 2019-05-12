Raymond James Trims WestJet Airlines (WJA) Target Price to C$20.00

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

Shares of WJA stock opened at C$18.52 on Thursday. WestJet Airlines has a 12-month low of C$16.71 and a 12-month high of C$21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

