Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ag Growth International (AFN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.80.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$43.76 and a one year high of C$64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.15999964118601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

