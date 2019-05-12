Raymond James Lowers Cervus Equipment (CERV) Price Target to C$16.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

