Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.98 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

