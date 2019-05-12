Raymond James Analysts Give goeasy (GSY) a C$60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on goeasy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on goeasy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

GSY stock opened at C$52.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$30.42 and a 52 week high of C$54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.19, a current ratio of 16.77 and a quick ratio of 16.70.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 5.09000009685825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 75,562 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$3,409,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,701 shares in the company, valued at C$21,598,989.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $5,422,692.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

