Ralph Lauren (RL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $145.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.82.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,064. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.