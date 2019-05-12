Radium Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Radium has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $9,325.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00016097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034806 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,567,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,285 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

