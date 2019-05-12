RA Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect RA Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. RA Medical Systems has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, analysts expect RA Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMED stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $73,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

