Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $72,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 238,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.16. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

