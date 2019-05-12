Qualys (QLYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,939.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,439,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,999,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,659,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after buying an additional 102,212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 906,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $59,574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,506,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

