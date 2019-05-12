QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after buying an additional 5,022,323 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,837.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 729,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,835,000 after buying an additional 680,397 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,887.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,131 shares of company stock valued at $38,389,089 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

