Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1,516.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

