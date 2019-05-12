QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/qcr-holdings-inc-qcrh-position-reduced-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.