QChi Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $172,578.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00298559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00828050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00132454 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000938 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,706,016 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

