Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (MNKD) Decreased by Analyst

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.25 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $251.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.56.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MannKind by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

