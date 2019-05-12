Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Quotient Technology Inc Issued By DA Davidson (QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quotient Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

QUOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.21. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,096.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $101,752.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,132 shares of company stock worth $254,625 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

