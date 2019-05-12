Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nautilus’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.72. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 851.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

